Fort Campbell officials confirmed Friday afternoon that a solider has been charged with murder following the death of a civilian woman on base in December.
Pfc. Jerome J. Forrest is charged with one count of murder under the Uniform Code of Military Justice, Article 118.
The woman died after an incident at Forrest's residence on Fort Campbell on Dec. 17, 2018.
Forrest, 30, is an infantryman at Fort Campbell. He is in custody at Montgomery County Jail in Clarksville.
