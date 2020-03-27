FT. CAMPBELL, KY (WSMV) -- A dependent of a military retiree at Ft. Campbell tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, the second at the installation.
The person is currently isolated at home off the installation, and although they exhibited the symptoms of COVID-19, they have not needed to be hospitalized.
Ft. Campbell officials say that the individual had recently traveled to Europe.
Blanchfield Army Community Hospital health professionals made sure the person is being cared for medically, and, with the help of authorities, began tracing that individuals person-to-person contacts.
They will determine whether any others may have been exposed when coming in contact with the patient, and will determine if any of those contacts could be at risk.
Ft. Campbell health professionals and leaders are coordinating closely with area civilian authorities to determine any potential risk of exposure off the installation.
Fort Campbell officials are continually assessing the environment, and implementing all appropriate control measures to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, to include limiting manning to mission essential personnel; modifying restaurant services to to-go posture; modifying dining facilities to grab-and- go posture; limiting childcare facilities to mission-essential clients; and other safety measures.
