NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Some families are frustrated as their loved ones battling COVID-19 get turned away for monoclonal antibody treatments. A family in Columbia says COVID-19 is moving through their household, hitting one family member hard.
"He's never been this sick in his life, he's never been this sick," Diane La Spada says.
Nine days ago her husband started feeling a little sick. He tested positive for COVID-19 so she started calling places that give monoclonal antibody treatments. La Spada says since her husband isn't considered to be high risk, he doesn't qualify for the monoclonal antibody treatment even as his symptoms worsened.
"It snowballed from there. That night he spiked a fever of 105.1. His oxygen was down so we just kept an eye on it," La Spada said.
Her husband ended up in the emergency room and he was sent home with an inhaler and cough medicine. Now he isn't able to eat or drink.
"He said he felt like he chewed glass and swallowed it."
She's been doing everything she can to keep her husband comfortable as he fights off the virus.
"This week I've been taking him to a doctor's office in Columbia, Agape Healthcare, and we've been doing vitamin IVs pretty much because he's dehydrated and I'm not able to get anything in him," La Spada explained.
La Spada has been trying to find a doctor to refer him to a COVID infusion clinic. Since they just moved to Tennessee a few months ago, the La Spada family hasn't had much luck. Some doctors are too inundated to take on new patients right away.
"And I can't even get in until February, end of February," La Spada said she's nervous for other families who's loved ones have a tough time getting the treatment they need. "It's scary. Especially going through this past week with my husband, it's incredibly scary."
For months, doctors have been able to use 3 types of antibody treatments to prevent patients from getting seriously ill. Brittany Standridge's grandmother being one of them.
"It saved her life for sure," Standridge said the monoclonal antibody treatment her grandmother got helped alleviate her COVID symptoms fast. "It was about 3 days after she tested positive that we were able to get her in to get the antibodies done and then after two days she started feeling 10 times better. She's still feeling a little weak now, but overall, she is back to her normal self."
Doctors are now having to save COVID antibody infusions for those who need it most since only one antibody treatment is working against the Omicron variant. Since COVID testing sites can't test for which strain you have, Nashville doctors say they are being told to assume everyone has the Omicron variant.
"There's no clinical testing that differentiates the omicron with the other different variants and that's frustrating for patients and for us as providers as well particularly because some of these other antibody preparations would work against the delta variant," said Dr. Karen Bloch, medical director of Vanderbilt's COVID Infusion Clinic.
Dr. Bloch says Vanderbilt's COVID Infusion Clinic is treating everyone as if they have Omicron for the time being.
"That's what we've been told by our lab and by our county health department, just assume everybody has omicron because it's over 90% of circulating strains in our community at this point," Dr. Bloch said.
