NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Some people are getting a reality check following Christmas. They're waking up with symptoms like coughing, congestion and a sore throat. Now, people are flocking to COVID testing sites in Nashville. Many testing locations were closed Monday because of the holiday, and the ones that were open were slammed with people needing a test.
People are trying to get tested at various walk-in clinics across Nashville.
"I feel horrible," Cynthia Shelton said.
"I have been running a fever since yesterday. I slept for 24 hours because I just don't have the energy to do anything."
Shelton said she was turned away.
"I went up to the door," Shelton said. "They told me they weren't taking any more patients. It is only 3 p.m., and they don't close until 7:30."
Shelton said she tried the Vanderbilt Health walk-in clinic in Belle Meade. She drove there from Madison.
"This had a two-hour wait when I called at 11:30 a.m., but it took me until 2:30 p.m. to get dressed," Shelton said. "I am so weak."
She is not the only one trying to get a test.
"I checked in, and she said it was a 45 minute to an hour wait," Christian Lee said.
"Yesterday, I went to Hendersonville and waited for about three hours. They were short-staffed too."
Vanderbilt said staff at these clinics are getting sick themselves, which is forcing them to close for short periods of time. This comes as they are averaging more than a hundred visits for testing daily at each of their 11 clinics. Nurse practitioner Bethany Wagner said 50 percent of those people are testing positive for COVID, and almost 100 percent of what they are seeing is the Omicron variant.
"It is definitely significant," Wagner said.
"Even during the first surge of COVID in March and April of 2020, we were not seeing that percentage of positives in our tested population."
They said a good portion of vaccinated patients are testing positive, while those becoming more seriously ill are unvaccinated.
"We have a grandchild who became positive the day before yesterday," Shirley Sovine, who is getting tested, said. "She had her shots."
Shelton said she is frustrated.
"I drove here not feeling like I could drive, and I drove all the way here to be seen, and they are turning me away," Shelton said. "I am going to try somewhere else."
Wagner said they anticipate more variants and said it is possible this surge could last another two to three months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.