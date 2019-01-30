MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Rutherford County parents were left scrambling Wednesday morning after the district canceled school just children were arriving.
The low was 15° Tuesday. Parents said the call from the school came so abruptly and late in the morning, they had to all but race home from work to make sure their kids weren’t waiting outside.
News4 spoke with a parent who says by the time they canceled classes, the school district should have just kept the kids at school.
"I had just gotten into work and made coffee when we got the automated school message from Rutherford County saying the school was closed," said parent Jack Potts.
Potts says they were told if their child was on the bus, it would turn around, and if they were already at school, the buses would go back and get them.
"They said my kids were already on their way back home," said Potts.
He says he was left with barely enough time to get back home before his children got there.
"My kids don't have a key. They're five, six, and 11," said Potts, "No way for them to get in the house."
Potts arrived home just as the bus pulled away, but his children weren't there.
"My kids weren't there, like the school told me they were," said Potts, "A whole 'nother level of fear comes if the school doesn't know where my kids are."
Thankfully, Potts found his children still at school.
"I think if you're going to make a judgment call, especially a quick one, you need to have a plan in place," said Potts.
A Rutherford County spokesperson told News4 that from 4 a.m. until 6:30 a.m., the weather forecasts called for nothing more than a possible dusting.
News4 Meteorologist Laura Bannon showed the snow falling on Real Time Red Radar around 4 a.m. moving south. She tracked that system on-air all morning long.
Potts says his main concern was the abruptness of the decision put his kids safety in jeopardy.
“Yes temperatures,” he said, “but the world we live in today you can't just leave your kids alone, much less outside.”
In response to that, a Rutherford County Schools spokesperson says "We instructed bus drivers to bring students back to school if they knew there was no one home or if students couldn't get inside."
In an email to News4, one mother detailed rushing home to her daughter who had been dropped off in the cold. “I turned around to make my way back to her and as I’m coming in, I notice five other children standing in the cold with panicked looks on their faces that they can’t get into their houses either.”
The school district posted this message on Facebook:
Thanks to everyone for working together this morning to help us get kids home safely after the unfortunate and unforeseen timing of the snow.
We know if caused lots of inconveniences for parents who had to quickly change plans to get their children, but unfortunately, we must rely on the forecast when there is a chance of inclement weather. The early morning forecast today did not call for anything but a possible dusting affecting our county, but as we approached 7 a.m., more snow than expected began falling in the northern part of the county, and we began receiving reports from law enforcement about slick secondary roads.
It was the worst possible time for such an event because we already had some students at school while others were either on a bus or not picked up yet.
Regardless, we do appreciate our parents and their help this morning, even though we understand it was very frustrating. Thanks again for all you do for your children and their education.
Meanwhile in Davidson County, parents of Metro students were not happy with the school board's decision to keep the schools open despite the weather. The school board releasing an explanation for their decision on Twitter.
Early today, our teams carefully assessed the roads from the unexpected winter weather. The safety of our students and staff is at the forefront of these decisions and we encourage you to keep your personal safety top of mind in winter weather. For more: https://t.co/FlAo9LNTRA— Metro Schools (@MetroSchools) January 30, 2019
The tweet was not met with much support. In fact, parents and students spent part of the morning slamming the response, saying the kids and students deserve better.
