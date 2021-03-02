NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Two weeks ago, a major snowstorm hit the Midstate including the airport.
During that week, Frontier Airlines confirmed a deicing issue happened with one of their planes. Deicing is when you remove snow and ice from a plane.
News4 got some perspective from a former NTSB investigator on why that can be dangerous.
"Contamination of the wing due to snow and ice is extremely dangerous. On a scale of 1-10, this is a 10,” Tom Haueter, Former NTSB Investigator said.
Haueter retired from the office of aviation safety with the NTSB.
Haueter calls deicing a critical safety function during the winter for takeoff. If done incorrectly, he said the plane will stall and crash near the end of the runway.
"Personnel should've ensured when that airplane left the deicing station, it was clean and ready to go,” Haueter said.
Frontier Airlines issued a statement to News4 on Tuesday:
“We can confirm this incident did occur. Safety is our foremost priority and we are very proud of our flight crew for identifying the issue and ensuring the matter was addressed before takeoff. We are no longer using the deicing company in question.”
"This event was very close to being a catastrophe,” Haueter said.
News4 is working to get more details on when this exactly happened and where the flight was heading.
Until we get that information, the FAA said they can’t confirm if they’re investigating the incident.
As for the deicing company, News4 is choosing not to name them until we get a response from them.
