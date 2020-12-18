NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Healthcare workers all across the Midstate are getting doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.

Front line workers at Vanderbilt, Ascension Saint Thomas, Maury Regional Medical Center, and TriStar got some of their first shots of the vaccine this week and the first round will continue today.

On Thursday, Vanderbilt University Medical Center set up a vaccine zone.

Today, the state plans to launch a dashboard to track how many people have been vaccinated.

News4 will bring you that information as soon it it goes live. Stay with us for the latest.