Nashville, TN.- With crews hard at work picking up branches and restoring power, “This was the window that came in and I had to push it back,” Sandra Eubanks, said.
Sandra Eubank is looking over her home.
“It took all that down and knocked the screen down at the top, tore that off up there,” Eubanks said.
She’s thrilled to see the electric company out.
“They're steady working. They came in here 6:30 this morning. They woke me up. I mean they were working, “Eubanks said.
One she got power, she called her insurance company.
“And they sent the people out and they was out here quick!! To check the damages and get ready to write up the report,” Eubanks said.
Eubanks did what consumer experts say you should always do once the storm clears.
“Tennessee’s weather can be especially volatile in the spring --and being prepared is key for consumers. If a disaster were to occur,” Kevin Walters, Spokesperson for the TN Department of Commerce and Insurance said.
If your home gets damaged, file your insurance claim as soon as possible. If your home is so badly damaged where you can’t live in it, ask your insurance company if you have any coverage for additional living expenses. Document the damages by taking photos or video. Remember home insurance doesn’t cover flood insurance, so many sure you look into it.
“Being prepared is key on the front end for being able to recover from a disaster,” Walters said.
The storms left Sandra a little rattled. She had to move her grandson out of the way when the window started to shake. She’s just happy her home’s still standing and her family’s untouched.
“If I had to go in the storm yesterday and the tornado, I would’ve had to went there for my grandson!! Cause I done lived my life!! I’m bout out of there anyway!! But he just started!! He’s just 8 years old and I had to do what I had to cover him,” Eubanks said.
The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance has tips on filing insurance claims, home safety, hiring contractors and avoiding scammers after storms. For more information, click here:
