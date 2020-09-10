Pies by Gigi
Courtesy Pies by Gigi Facebook page

BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - She was the brains behind one of the most successful cupcake companies ever and now, Gigi Butler has a new endeavor. 

Yes, from 'Gigi’s Cupcakes' to 'Pies By Gigi.'
 
The shop's new location on Franklin Road is now open to the public to satisfy all of your sweet-tooth cravings. 
 
At Wednesday's opening, 'Pies by Gigi' held a ribbon cutting ceremony and partnered with GraceWorks Ministries, a Williamson County nonprofit that provides food, clothing and financial assistance to those in need.
 
The shop also pledged to donate 10% of the day's opening sales to the nonprofit. 
 
News4's Big Joe on the Go sniffed out the savory pies and is at the local shop to talk about the grand opening and their available job offers. 
 

