In the City of Light, the lights at night never turned off. Paris was the place to be if you were looking for a good time.
"It was a party town, maybe you could say just like Nashville in some ways."
The Paris 1900 Exhibit at the Frist shows off a city on the move, a city to go to.
You came here to see that new Eiffel Tower, something you won't see on the Nashville Skyline.
But we do have cranes, have for the last five years. As the Paris paintings clearly show, so did they.
"Both cities have experienced a boom in tourism and again a very thriving community."
Paris was fun. Let the Good Times Roll, more of a Laissez-faire attitude, again like Nashville.
Unlike London, just busy and serious, more comparable to today's Atlanta.
Take the comparisons for what they're worth. But you can't deny Nashville and it's French Connection.
"We now have become a destination for food, fashion, dance and sports and like when people came to Paris to see not only the visual arts, but also dance music and sports as well."
