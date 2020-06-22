NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Frist Art Museum will start welcoming guests back inside starting today after closing to the public during the coronavirus pandemic.
This week the museum will reopen for members only, with general admittance starting July 1.
Our plan for reopening in stages begins Monday with an initial members-only period. With continued stability of Davidson County COVID-19 metrics, the exhibition galleries will reopen to the public on July 1. Learn more through this informative video: https://t.co/VoPRRLmOTa— Frist Art Museum (@fristartmuseum) June 20, 2020
Some higher touch areas, including the Martin Artquest gallery, the café and the museum gift shop, will remain closed during the first stage of reopening.
Face coverings will be required for anyone aged two and older.
Find out more about the Frist Art Museum’s new reopening procedures here: https://fristartmuseum.org/visit/reopening-information
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.