NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Frist Art Museum has announced it will reopen its doors in stages, starting June 22 for members only and July 1 for the public.
The museum announced advanced timed ticketing will also be required. All exhibitions that opened before the Frist closed its doors on March 15 will be extended.
The Martin ArtQuest Gallery, cafe, gift shop and auditorium will remain closed, however. There will also be no group tours in the first stage of reopening. Some public programs, such as virtual tours, lectures and other events will be offered online only for the time being.
“Our commitment to keeping everyone who enters the Frist safe has never wavered,” said Dr. Edwards. “Our reopening plan has been scrutinized and vetted by members of every department, our board of trustees, and by knowledgeable and trusted outside advisors. We are excited to reopen our building as a place for learning, inspiration, reflection, and solace, but do so with cautious optimism. On June 22, we will begin to turn a dial, not flip a switch.”
A full list of guidelines and other information on the Frist reopening can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.