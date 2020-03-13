Frist Art Museum

Credit: Frist Art Museum

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Beginning Saturday, March 14, the Frist Art Museum is canceling all public programs like lectures, workshops, architecture tours and school visits in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

The exhibition galleries and gift shops, however, will remain open.

The museum released a statement Friday, saying in part, "As many of our peer institutions have noted, we recognize that museums provide a place of refuge and calm in uncertain times, a civic role we take very seriously."

The statement continued:

We want to reassure you that there have been no known cases of COVID-19 among the Frist staff, volunteers, or visitors. We are acting out of an abundance of caution, following recommendations and guidelines from the Tennessee Department of Health and Metro Public Health about holding public events, and we will continue to monitor the developing situation carefully.

The cafe at the museum will remain open as well, but the menu is limited and will only include packaged food.

For more information on the museum's coronavirus response, click here.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Kyle is a Multimedia Producer at WSMV. He is a proud graduate of Virginia Tech, where he majored in multimedia journalism with a minor in psychology. Send him news tips or food recommendations to kyle.cooke@wsmv.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.