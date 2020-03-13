NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Beginning Saturday, March 14, the Frist Art Museum is canceling all public programs like lectures, workshops, architecture tours and school visits in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
The exhibition galleries and gift shops, however, will remain open.
The museum released a statement Friday, saying in part, "As many of our peer institutions have noted, we recognize that museums provide a place of refuge and calm in uncertain times, a civic role we take very seriously."
The statement continued:
We want to reassure you that there have been no known cases of COVID-19 among the Frist staff, volunteers, or visitors. We are acting out of an abundance of caution, following recommendations and guidelines from the Tennessee Department of Health and Metro Public Health about holding public events, and we will continue to monitor the developing situation carefully.
The cafe at the museum will remain open as well, but the menu is limited and will only include packaged food.
For more information on the museum's coronavirus response, click here.
