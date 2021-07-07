  • Terry Bulger

They took paintbrushes, cameras, and a whole bunch of creativity to make something worthy of hanging in a gallery. News 4's Terry Bulger shows what they came up with.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - For one of its newest exhibits, Frist Art Museum turned the tools of the trade over to teenagers across Middle Tennessee.

Teens took paintbrushes, cameras, and a whole bunch of creativity to help create the newest exhibit at the Frist Art Museum. The Teens take the Frist  exhibit features more than 180 pieces of artwork created by teens between ages 13 to 19. The work includes work emerging artists from Cheatham, Davidson, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson, and Wilson Counties.

“With many students having to adjust to the challenges of COVID-19 restrictions, art has become more important than ever as an avenue of communication and connection,” Frist Art Museum posted on its website.

The Teens take the Frist exhibit will runs from now to Sept. 5. To learn more about the exhibit, click here.

Feature Reporter

Terry Bulger has been bringing you stories of the people and places that make Tennessee unique and interesting on News4 since 1990. Contact Terry if you have an interesting community story for him to cover.

