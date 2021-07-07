NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - For one of its newest exhibits, Frist Art Museum turned the tools of the trade over to teenagers across Middle Tennessee.
Teens took paintbrushes, cameras, and a whole bunch of creativity to help create the newest exhibit at the Frist Art Museum. The Teens take the Frist exhibit features more than 180 pieces of artwork created by teens between ages 13 to 19. The work includes work emerging artists from Cheatham, Davidson, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson, and Wilson Counties.
“With many students having to adjust to the challenges of COVID-19 restrictions, art has become more important than ever as an avenue of communication and connection,” Frist Art Museum posted on its website.
The Teens take the Frist exhibit will runs from now to Sept. 5. To learn more about the exhibit, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.