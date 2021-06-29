NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Emery Wren was into "Frozen," "Trolls," singing and dancing. She was close to her twin sister.
They were identical in appearance, but when it comes to personality, Emery, we're told, had one that was truly her own.
"She was just so bubbly, so outgoing, not shy at all. I mean, she was just always talking to us, telling us details of stories. She's just the sweetest thing," said the Wren's neighbor Joana Walsh.
Emery was with her family in standstill traffic on I-24 in Paducah.
Nine cars piled up.
The Wren's Toyota Highlander overturned.
Emery's parents, her sister Audree, and her brother Jonah all survived.
Emery did not.
"It's all happening just so fast. We saw them just on Saturday," said Walsh.
Walsh heard the news Monday morning. She got a phone call from Emery's mom who is now recovering in the hospital.
"She's strong. She's just, you know, her faith is very strong," said Walsh.
The family had plans. After their Summer vacation, they wanted to move. They were selling their Franklin home.
"They were wanting something bigger so each girl had their own room," Walsh said. Now they'll have to deal with funeral arrangements, painful goodbyes and the start of a grieving process that no family should ever have to endure.
"It just makes you want to hug your loved ones, you know, because you just never know. You're not promised tomorrow," said Walsh.
The family will need help with medical bills, funeral expenses housing arrangements, and they're wanting to find a meaningful way to honor Emery.
To help, visit https://gofund.me/4e3c51c0
