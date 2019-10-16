HICKMAN COUNTY, TN (WSMV) -- Friends of Carolyn Marie Pope have reached out to News4 out of concern for their friend, whom they have not heard from since Friday.
Pope reportedly left behind her car and cell phone.
Hickman County Sheriff Department sources tell News4 they have turned over Pope's car to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for examination, and are investigating the reported disappearance.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Hickman Co. Sheriff's Department non-emergency line at 931-729-5146.
