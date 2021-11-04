NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Two friends outside of a gas station in Nashville were robbed of their belongings Tuesday evening.
Police say around 5 p.m. two friends were approached by a man and a woman while they were standing near the gas pumps and pulled out a handgun at them.
Both of the victims stated that they were told to give up all of their belongings and they complied.
Both of the suspects, Sarah E. Buher, 31, and David Miller, Jr., 31, fled the scene and were apprehended by detectives on Wednesday. after a short pursuit.
Miller admitted to police that they robbed the two friends of their belongings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.