NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - On Friday friends of Metro Nashville Officer John Anderson honored his life by playing hockey.
Anderson was a member on Lipscomb’s hockey team; he was killed in the line of duty in a tragic car accident on the Fourth of July.
Officer Anderson’s teammates and friends said hockey was something he kept dear to his heart.
“Two of our goalies are wearing his team jersey and then we are just playing hockey the best sport he loved and bringing the Lipscomb team back together,” said James Nally.
Nally was one of Officer Anderson’s closest friends.
“I still get chills when I think about him,” said Nally.
Nally said he can plans to follow in Anderson’s foot steps.
“I recently applied to Metro PD and they started my background check. I want to continue on his legacy.”
Nally told News4 he and his team will continue to host events in Anderson’s honor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.