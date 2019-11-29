Friends and teammates of fallen Metro Police officer John Anderson played a hockey game in his honor, the sport he loved the most.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - On Friday friends of Metro Nashville Officer John Anderson honored his life by playing hockey.

Anderson was a member on Lipscomb’s hockey team; he was killed in the line of duty in a tragic car accident on the Fourth of July.

Officer Anderson’s teammates and friends said hockey was something he kept dear to his heart.

“Two of our goalies are wearing his team jersey and then we are just playing hockey the best sport he loved and bringing the Lipscomb team back together,” said James Nally.

Nally was one of Officer Anderson’s closest friends.

“I still get chills when I think about him,” said Nally.

Nally said he can plans to follow in Anderson’s foot steps.

“I recently applied to Metro PD and they started my background check. I want to continue on his legacy.”

Nally told News4 he and his team will continue to host events in Anderson’s honor.

