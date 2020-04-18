NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Friends and family of an East Nashville woman, killed in her home at the Riverchase Apartments, called for more action to be done in finding the person responsible as they held a balloon release vigil on Saturday.
April Wilson, 33, was shot and killed in her apartment on April 10th. Police believe it was a targeted shooting.
“She was a mother to get son. She loved her son. That’s the only thing they had was one another,” said close friend, Shateka Bryant. “We just want Justice for him.”
It was a tearful afternoon on Saturday for those who loves Wilson.
“We’re gunna celebrate my friend,” said friend Ikea Ramsey. She helped plan the vigil with Bryant. “She’s a single mother working hard taking cRe of a teenager son.”
Balloons were released in Wilson’s favourite colors to remember her life, cut short after she was shot and killed. Her 14-year-old son was home, inside when it happened.
“This the hood. The hood talks,” said Ramsey. “It’s not a car accident or she got sick like she was robbed from us.”
Her close friends Ramsey and Bryant say they want more action to find the person responsible. Police are currently searching and asking for leads in the case.
“As long as we breathing she gunna live through us,” said Bryant.
“I just want her name to be out there and she deserves it because she did not deserve this,” said Ramsey.
Anyone with information on Wilson’s murder should contact Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip. Those who contact Crime Stoppers can qualify for a cash reward.
