Jim Henson’s cartoonist, Guy Gilchrist says Stan Lee wasn’t just a friend but an inspiration to his artistic career.
Gilchrist says the last time he spoke with Stan was last year when Stan asked him to draw him like one of his characters.
“He said you know that picture you do, he said put me in it on your shoulder as a Muppet,” Gilchrist said.
Gilchrist says Stan empowered others through his work.
“He wanted superheroes to be like us,” Gilchrist said. “Like Roy Rogers didn’t win everyone neither does Thor.”
A real-life hero with an incredible sidekick.
“Stan got his energy and love from Joan,” Gilchrist said.
Gilchrist says Stan fell in love with his wife Joan after seeing the model in a magazine, and then the two fell in love in real life.
“He just came back from World War II,” Gilchrist said. “I think that’s more beautiful story than any Marvel story ever, his real life.”
Joan passed away last year at 95-years-old.
“He wants to be with her. He’s very happy now,” Gilchrist said. “He left a lot of love for us.”
Love and a legacy that Gilchrist says will live on for decades to come.
“There are so many people that loved Stan and respect his work very much, they won’t try to change it.
Stan died Monday morning at 95-year-old.
