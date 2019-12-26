FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Friends of Clayton Beathard and Paul Trapeni III—the two young men killed in a stabbing Saturday morning at a bar in Nashville—are holding a candlelight vigil tonight in downtown Franklin.
According to a Facebook post from Battle Ground Academy, the vigil will take place on the steps of the old courthouse in downtown Franklin at 7 p.m. Beathard and Trapeni graduated from BGA in 2016.
Police arrested the stabbing suspect, 23-year-old Michael Mosely, Wednesday afternoon in Cheatham County. Mosely faces two charges of criminal homicide and one county of attempted criminal homicide. He is being held without bond for the homicide charges. The bond fro the attempted criminal homicide charge has been set at $5,000,000.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two people are dead and another is injured after a fight outside a Midtown restaurant early Saturday morning.
Metro Police are asking for your help identifying 4 persons of interest who may be involved in the fatal stabbing of two men.
Two men were stabbed to death early Saturday at a Nashville bar and one of the victims was the brother of NFL quarterback C.J. Beathard, authorities said.
Metro Police have identified a man wanted for questioning following the deadly stabbing Saturday morning in Midtown.
Metro Police said arrest warrants for criminal homicide had been obtained in connection with the fatal stabbing early Saturday morning outside Dogwood Restaurant and Bar in Midtown.
