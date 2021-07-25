NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Two friends, both in their 90's, hit the downtown streets of Nashville to celebrate their birthdays.
Edna and Chesterine made their way to Nashville with their families to celebrate their "Road to 90's" birthday theme.
The paid had never been on Broadway and did not expect the party their families had put together for them.
The ladies spent their day going around the city to museums and even the famous wings in the Gulch.
When asked how they have made it this long in life the two replied, "Just prayer and live every day to the fullest. It's all I know."
