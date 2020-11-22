NASHVILLE (WSMV) - On Sunday afternoon, friends and family came together to honor the life of Rasheed Walker. He was shot and killed on Nov.15 in North Nashville. But Sunday’s event showed people how Rasheed touched many lives in his community.
Rasheed held a strong, tight bond with every person he met.
“Oh yeah, he brought the community together,” says his father, Denny Walker.
But no rain on Sunday could pause the celebration of Rasheed’s life.
“He never even associated with the kind of people that gunned him down,” Denny says.
Metro Police say Rasheed was shot and killed last Saturday behind the Wireless Z store off Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Blvd. The gunman, who police suspect is 27-year-old Robert Smith, still on the run.
“A lot of folks right now are seeking justice, want justice,” says Benny Walker, Rasheed’s brother. “The family wants rest, peace, just want closure. We want justice at any cost.”
Sunday was about the lives Rasheed touched. He started the “HUSTLEstrong Foundation”, the Nashville Pro-Am Basketball League, and delivered care packages to Vanderbilt Hospital patients.
“Rasheed accomplished what many of us won’t do in a lifetime,” Omar Walker, his brother, says. “Not only to the family, but to the community. He made a positive impact to where I hope kids pickup and want to do the same.”
The Sunday vigil was finished in prayer and a balloon launch. The color scheme was black, red, and white for Rasheed’s love of the Chicago Bulls.
“I think his life was taken too soon,” Denny comments.
