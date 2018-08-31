Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Fairview on Friday night.
The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. at an apartment complex off Highway 100 where a resident notified police about a suicidal neighbor.
When officers arrived to perform a welfare check, the man, later identified at 36-year-old Chase Sullivan, refused to open the door for them.
Officers gained entry into the apartment and Sullivan approached them with a knife. The officers instructed him to drop the weapon multiple times.
Officials said "the situation escalated further and resulted in two officers firing their service weapons several times, striking Sullivan."
Sullivan was administered aid immediately, but died on the scene.
"As is our policy, the TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to their respective departments," officials said in a release on Saturday.
Anyone with information that may assist TBI in this case should call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
