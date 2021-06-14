We're learning more about the Nashville Uber driver who was tragically killed this weekend.
Alaa Alhashimi was struck and killed while trying to help another Uber driver with a flat tire on I-24 near Murfreesboro Pike
His best friend Forat Azeez showed us a picture of Alhashimi cutting Governor Bill Lee's hair.
It was one of Alhashimi's favorite pictures.
The 38-year-old cut hair five days a week in Brentwood.
He drove for Uber on the weekends.
Friends said he was a hard working man from Iraq who was trying to achieve the American dream.
"He was trying to build his own family here, to get married, have his own kids, but we lost him," said Azeez.
Alhashimi stopped to help another Uber driver with a flat tire.
"He's always like that. Always, he liked to help people," said Azeez.
The driver of a Honda swerved and struck.
One of the passengers, Samantha Crews-Hood, is in critical condition.
Alhashimi died.
"He broke my heart. Honestly, he broke my heart," said Azeez.
Through tears, Azeez, talked about calling police for hours trying to get answers.
Then he had to try and get ahold of Alhashimi's family overseas.
"He's my best friend and he's just like my youngest brother," said Azeez.
Now his friends want consequences for the person responsible.
"Especially if there was a speed limit," said Azeez.
He wants Alhashimi to be remembered like this: "Alaa, he was a very respectful man. He was polite. He likes everyone. They like him. He doesn't have any problem with anyone. He liked to help a lot of people. He was a really good man," said Azeez.
Azeez is now working to make arrangements to get Alhashimi's body sent back to Iraq so his family can lay him to rest.
To help, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-funding-for-alaa-alhashimi?utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.