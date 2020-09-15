Tuesday marks one year since a man was killed at a Nashville golf course. There has never been an arrest in the case. Now, a friend hopes bringing new attention to the case can finally bring answers.
George Carpenter was always quick with a strong cup of coffee, running it out to people on the golf course.
"He'd help older folks," said Daryl Edens, manager of Shelby Park Golf Course. "He'd meet you in the parking lot and get your golf clubs for you."
George worked for Daryl at the course.
"He just loved to come out and play and be with people," Daryl said.
It's been one year since the night George was getting ready to leave the golf course, when in the parking lot, he was shot and killed. There has not been an arrest. George Carpenter was 72-years-old, an Army and Air Force veteran.
"It still hurts me," said Daryl. "We just don't know why."
Months after the murder, homes around the course were hit by a tornado.
"We lost probably 100+ trees," Daryl said, walking around the course. "It tore up our irrigation system. We've been shut down since March."
In a difficult year, Daryl's reminded if George were here, he'd be helping out on the course, he'd be helping out this neighborhood.
"I'm sure he'd be doing things for other people too," said Daryl.
That's why Daryl will always make sure a tribute to George, complete with flags, a wreath of flowers, wind chimes, and a little cup of coffee, will stay on the course.
"We have no plans for taking it down," said Daryl.
A rep for Metro Police told News4 there have not been any new advances in the case. They ask again for anyone with information to come forward.
