An investigation is happening now after a man who served in the Tennessee National Guard was shot and killed outside his home. A lifelong friend is sharing that man's story.
"Since 1992, first day of school, we sat next to each other," Blake Best remembered.
It's rare to make a friend in first grade and carry that friendship 28 years. That's what happened with Blake and Alex Presley.
As kids, they bonded over comic books and the kind of stuff you'd find in a Halloween store, stuff like A Nightmare on Elm Street.
"We liked a lot of the old Tales from the Crypt," said Blake. "We bonded big time over horror."
As they grew up, Blake became a horror writer and musician. Alex served in the Tennessee Army National Guard for six years and became a father.
"He never ever put anything above his family and friends," said Blake.
Monday around 7:30 pm, metro police said Alex was sitting in his car in the driveway of his Weaver Drive home near the airport. Police said two men in a black sedan pulled up. One of them shot Alex. He later died.
"I haven't felt anything like this before, not like this," said Blake. "He was a one in a million. I still can't believe he's gone."
Waiting to hear of an arrest and for the crime to be pieced together, Blake has dedicated one of his songs to that friend from first grade, a song called So Far Away.
"I've known him since I was six-years-old," Blake said. "It was one of the greatest moments of my life getting to know him."
A GoFundMe for the family can be found at https://gf.me/u/y9fimt
