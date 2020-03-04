As East Nashville mourns the deaths of two beloved bartenders, a former Californian customers wants them to be remembered for the light they brought to the world.
“I just want people to know [what] beautiful people they were,” Richie Abelia said. “It's truly sad that they're gone.”
Albree Sexton and Michael Dolfini were career bartenders. Abelia went from regular to friend at the bar the couple worked at in Chico, California. “They were kind of the reason why I kept going actually,” he said. “They made the environment super friendly and they just made it fun.”
Abelia says the couple moved to Nashville for a new challenge, taking jobs at The Fox Bar & Cocktail Club and Attaboy. “They were really motivated, they were kind. They kind of just really made a difference in people's lives…You kind of would never suspect that something would happen to those kinds of people.”
Sexton and Dolfini were killed on their walk home after Dolfini's shift Monday night, as an EF-3 tornado ripped through East Nashville.
“I just feel like with those two, there's never going to be quite a light what they have.” Abelia said.Comments by customers on tributes by their current and past places of work are filled with similar sentiments, even if they were only served by them one time. “It doesn't surprise me at all. They were just those type of people that made the world a better place.”
Abelia wants them to be remembered for their fierce love for one another and their craft. “I just feel like with those two, there's never going to be quite a light what they have.”
The Fox sent us the following statement:
Our family at The Fox is devastated over the passing of our friends Albree Sexton and Mike Dolfini. Albree was a talented and inspired bartender, but more importantly, she was a bright light and a truly wonderful person. She will be sorely missed by everyone who was lucky enough to know her. We grieve with her and Mike’s family and friends, and ask that you keep them in your thoughts. Albree, thank you for sharing your gifts with us and allowing us the collective privilege to call you a friend. We love you, and we hope you and Mike are together and at peace.
They have also set up a GoFundMe for the families. You can donate by clicking here.
