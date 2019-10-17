NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man had no idea he was working alongside a killer.
A few weeks ago, police booked 44-year-old Richard Merritt into jail after they found him at Southern Thrift on Charlotte Avenue in West Nashville. Merritt, a former lawyer from Cobb County, Georgia, is accused of killing his mother.
James Mateo worked with Merritt at Betty's Grill and told News4 that Merritt lied about his name and where he came from.
"I immediately threw up because I was looking in the eyes of a cold-blooded killer and the person he allegedly killed made it ten times worse," Mateo said.
Merritt is expected to be taken back to Georgia.
