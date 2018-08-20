A close friend of a violent crimes victim is reacting to the news that two persons of interest have been taken into custody.
Mark Oglesby is supporting his friends whose lives have changed forever.
Oglesby works with the husband of the woman who was shot while walking her dogs in Inglewood almost two weeks ago.
“She suffered spinal damage that has resulted in her inability to walk,” Oglesby said. “Right now she is confined to a wheelchair.”
Oglesby says they were heartbroken to learn about the other violent crimes across the city that followed.
“They are both heartbroken for the loss of life and the loss of life,” Oglesby said. “I think that fuels the fire to get her up out of his wheelchair."
He says he spoke with the couple shortly after suspects were taken into custody in connection to some of the violent crimes.
Oglesby wouldn’t say if his friend recognized any of the people in custody but said his friend has seen the pictures of the people taken in.
"Due process rights say you're innocent until proven guilty, so there's a lot of information that still remains to be learned,” Oglesby said. “Until they know what these guys confess to or what it is they say they did, they are still going to have a hard time sleeping at night."
Oglesby and the victim’s husband work for the band One Republic, who recently released a video of support.
Oglesby also setup a GoFundMe account which, as of Monday night, has raised more than $176,000.
