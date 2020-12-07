HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Hendersonville Police are investigating a crash where one person was hit and killed while running to the aid of another crash victim.
Officials tell us a single vehicle roll-over crash happened on Vietnam Veterans Boulevard near Forest Retreat Road just after 7 p.m. Sunday.
About 15 minutes later, a friend of the crash victim stopped on the Westbound side of SR-386 and attempted to cross it to help the victim.
The friend was then reportedly struck by a vehicle and killed at the scene.
Police say the victim of the rollover was not injured. The friend has not yet been identified.
An investigation is ongoing.
