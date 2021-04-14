NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Half-way through the work week and Big Joe decided to try out some tasty food on wheels.
For this week's Working Wednesday, he's cooking it up in a popular food truck called, "Fried Green Tomatoes."
The food truck started back in 2012 and made its first appearance at the Wilson County Fair.
With many successful years in the making, its owner Holly Cooper took it to the Shark Tank television show and was able to get one of the sharks to invest.
FGT is one of the leaders in the very vibrant Nashville food truck scene. To learn more about the food truck, click here.
