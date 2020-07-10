NASHVILLE (WSMV) - One woman was injured with non-life threatening injuries during a shooting that took place near Madison Friday afternoon.
The shooting took place at 114 Tuckahoe Square East.
Police say one suspect fled from the scene and was later taken into custody.
The scene is currently an active investigation and News4 will bring you any information as it comes out.
