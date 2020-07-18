NASHVILLE (WSMV) - One man suffered non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the hand Friday night.
Police tell News4 the shooting was not a random shooting, and both the victim and suspect know each other.
Police were called to the area of Skyline Memorial Court and Skyline Ridge Drive outside of Skyline Medical Center.
The shooting is currently under investigation.
