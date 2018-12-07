NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Tonight's Marvel Universe Live performance at Bridgestone Arena has been cancelled due to safety-related concerns with the production.
According to Bridgestone Arena, exchanges for remaining shows will be made available at the box office. News4 received word from Feld Entertainment who produces the show that only tonight’s performance was cancelled.
This is a developing story, stay tuned to News4 for updates.
