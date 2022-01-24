FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN (WSMV) – Garrett Hedlund, an actor from the show “Friday Nights Lights,” was arrested Saturday night in Franklin County.
According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Hedlund was arrested at 11:41 p.m. Saturday and charged with Public Intoxication. Officers from the Winchester Police Department arrived at the scene and saw Hedlund banging on the rear door his business.
Officers said that Hedlund appeared to be intoxicated, slurred his words, and had the smell of an alcoholic beverage on him. A man who was inside the business did not let Hedlund in because he believed that he was a danger to himself and others.
The man also told police that Hedlund assaulted him by kicking him in the groin. Upon arrest, police discovered that Hedlund had a local warrant from Franklin County for failing to appear in court.
Hedlund was held on a bond of $2,100 and was released after it was paid on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.