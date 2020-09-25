NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville high schools are set to make their big return to the field tonight for their first games of the season.
That includes a big game between Cane Ridge and Overton High School, where our Big Joe is visiting this morning.
It's a big night for not just Overton and Cane Ridge but several other Metro high schools as well. Tonight's games include:
Cane Ridge vs Overton
Glencliff vs Whites Creek
Maplewood vs East
Pearl Cohn vs Hillsboro
Stratford vs Hunters Lane
Join Joe as he speaks with Overton Head Coach Cole Peeples ahead of his team's big opening night game.
