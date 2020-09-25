NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville high schools are set to make their big return to the field tonight for their first games of the season. 

That includes a big game between Cane Ridge and Overton High School, where our Big Joe is visiting this morning. 

It's a big night for not just Overton and Cane Ridge but several other Metro high schools as well. Tonight's games include: 

Cane Ridge vs Overton

Glencliff vs Whites Creek

Maplewood vs East

Pearl Cohn vs Hillsboro

Stratford vs Hunters Lane

Join Joe as he speaks with Overton Head Coach Cole Peeples ahead of his team's big opening night game. 

