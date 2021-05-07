NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Heads up Metro Schools Parents!
Friday is a crucial deadline for parents wanting to sign up their kids for Metro Schools' 'Promising Scholars' summer enrichment program.
📣 Registration extended until Friday, May 7 for Promising Scholars, the free summer learning program for rising K to 12th graders. Lots of great learning & fun, plus meals and transportation are offered. ☀️https://t.co/mLAqp7t4Mu— Metro Schools (@MetroSchools) May 5, 2021
The program will offer learning opportunities over the summer for children in K-12.
It's completely free, with transportation and meals included.
The program starts June 7 and runs until July 2.
