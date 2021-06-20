NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville's Black Lives Matter sign got a fresh coat of paint on Saturday morning.

Volunteers and artists came out to freshen up the mural along Woodland Street. The artist who worked on the mural said it's essential to make sure the black community of Nashville is represented.

"We're putting something symbolic in downtown Nashville. There's not that much presence. Even though we represent 20 percent of the population of Nashville, we only represent 2 percent of the wealth around here," organizer Thaxton Waters III said. "So it's important for us to put in something symbolic and back it up with something tangible downtown."

The mural was completed last fall. Food trucks and vendors also set up shop for volunteers to have brunch at the mural after they were done.