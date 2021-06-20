Nashville's Black Lives Matter's sign got a fresh coat of paint on Saturday morning.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville's Black Lives Matter sign got a fresh coat of paint on Saturday morning.

Volunteers and artists came out to freshen up the mural along Woodland Street. The artist who worked on the mural said it's essential to make sure the black community of Nashville is represented.

"We're putting something symbolic in downtown Nashville. There's not that much presence. Even though we represent 20 percent of the population of Nashville, we only represent 2 percent of the wealth around here," organizer Thaxton Waters III said. "So it's important for us to put in something symbolic and back it up with something tangible downtown."

The mural was completed last fall. Food trucks and vendors also set up shop for volunteers to have brunch at the mural after they were done.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.