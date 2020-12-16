NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Here are some of the answers to the frequently asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccine and how it will be distributed in Tennessee.
Who will be the first to receive the vaccine?
According to the governor's office plan, healthcare workers in hospitals, first responders, and long-term care facilities will be the first to get the COVID vaccines.
When will residents of Tennessee be able to receive the vaccine?
It is unclear what group of people will be the next to receive the vaccine. The general will not be able to get the vaccine for more or so after the initial rollout. Widespread public use isn't expected to be available until at least spring 2021.
Where will the vaccines be shipped to in Tennessee?
Ascension Saint Thomas West, Nashville General, Williamson Medical Center, and Vanderbilt University Medical Center as the TriStar Health System will be among the just over two dozen facilities to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
How much of the Pfizer vaccine is being initially shipped to Tennessee?
About 56,000 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is set to arrive this week. Vaccines should be shipped on Wednesday for delivery to 28 sites covering 74 Tennessee hospitals on Thursday. A second shipment is expected a short time after that. The state obtained an early shipment of 975 doses to hold as an emergency backup supply should any receiving hospital’s supply be damaged.
How is the vaccine being stored?
The Pfizer's vaccine requires storage at 100 degrees below zero, according to CDC.
What percentage of the public needs to be vaccinated?
According to Dr. Alex Jahangir, roughly 70% of society needs to get vaccinated for the COVID vaccine to be effective, head of Nashville's Coronavirus Task
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.