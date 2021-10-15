NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Tight rope acrobats show off their skills 30 feet above the ground in downtown Nashville. And all tourists and bar-goers alike will have to do is look up to see their tricks.
Red Bull sponsors the international freestyle slacklining event. Haruchi Kinoshita came to Nashville from Japan, and teammate Giovanna Petrucci came from Brazil. Both men will hop on a wire 30 feet above the ground and attempt to dazzle those below.
"It's a lot of fun. We practice a lot, some of us for six or seven years," Kinoshita said. "But the goal is just stay on the wire."
Airbags sit on the ground to catch them if they fall, but they hope not to.
It starts Saturday at 6 pm and runs till 10. It's all free and outdoors on Lower Broad.
