NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Comcast is providing FREE public WiFi to everyone downtown during NFL Draft weekend starting Wednesday at 3 p.m. and ending Monday, April 29.
Comcast will open nearly 2,000 Xfinity WiFi hotspots throughout several popular areas and iconic landmarks in Nashville such as Nissan Stadium, Cumberland Park, Broadway, Riverfront Park, Music Row, Centennial Park, the Gulch and Bicentennial Mall.
Xfinity customers can sign-in with their usernames and passwords and will be automatically connected to the Xfinity WiFi hotspots. If you're not an Xfinity customer, not to worry! You can select the "Not an Xfinity Internet Customer" section on the sign-in page and get free complementary sessions every two hours.
To view a map of the available WiFi hotspots, click here and enter your zip code.
