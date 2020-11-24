NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Several locations in Middle Tennessee are offering free Thanksgiving dinners for those in need.
TennFold Brewing is offering free meals until supplies run out for Thanksgiving. The donation comes from Bill Packard, owner of Packard’s Shell Station on Lebanon Pike in Donelson.
"Bill made a generous donation to gift Thanksgiving meals for many in need. If you are in need of a meal and unable to provide this Holiday Season we would love to help until supplies run out. We want to thank Bill and all of his family at Packard's," TennFold Brewing posted on its Facebook page.
To how to order your Holiday meal, click here.
Nissan Stadium is hosting a Feeding Nashville Thanksgiving meal distribution from 3 to 6 p.m. The drive-thru event is being hosted Taylin and Taylor Lewan, Titans Pro Bowl offensive tackle, and Hayley and Tyler Hubbard, who is lead singer of Florida Georgia Line.
To place orders for Feeding Nashville, click here.
The Great Thanksgiving Banquet will serve 4,000 traditional Thanksgiving meals to homeless and hungry. The event will be held on Wednesday at noon at Nashville Rescue Mission, 639 Lafayette Street. Nashville Mayor John Cooper will speak via video at 11:40 a.m.
If you have an event planned to feed those in need, click here.
