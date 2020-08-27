Free testing sites impacted by Tropical Storm Laura

The Remnants from Tropical Storm Laura are impacting outdoor, free testing sites in Tennessee.
Coffee, Hickman, Maury, and Perry County Health Departments have adjusted the hours of operation for their testing sites.
The changed hours of operation are as follows:
- 9 a.m. to noon at 2050 Hillsboro Blvd., Manchester - Call 931-455-9369
- 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at 111 Murphree Ave., Centerville - Call 931-729-3516
- 9 a.m. to noon at 1909 Hampshire Pike, Columbia - Call 931-388-5757
- 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at 31 Medical Dr., Linden - Call 931-589-2138
Due to inclement weather in the forecast on Friday, August 28, the Coffee County, Hickman County, Maury County and Perry County Health Departments have adjusted their COVID-19 testing hours. See flyers for more information. pic.twitter.com/5OOngmUYVS— TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) August 27, 2020
