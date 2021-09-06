Free Tennessee Titans yard signs available Tuesday

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Starting Tuesday, Tennessee Titans fans can pick up a free yard sign to show their support for the team ahead of the upcoming season.
The 'Tennessee Tough' signs are available at several participating locations around Middle Tennessee, including the Titans pro shop at Nissan Stadium, as well as numerous Academy Sports + Outdoors and Dunkin' locations.
See below for a full list of participating locations:
Academy Sports + Outdoors:
- 1915 Mallory Ln - Franklin, TN - 37067
- 2350 Gallatin Pike N - Madison, TN - 37115
- 549 Pleasant Grove Rd - Mount Juliet, TN - 37122
- 1150 Genie Ln - Smyrna, TN - 37167
- 130 S Hampton Pl - Clarksville, TN - 37040
Dunkin'
- 5306 Cane Ridge Rd - Antioch, TN - 37013
- 4930 Thoroughbred Ln - Brentwood, TN - 37207
- 1441 New Highway 96 West STE 1 - Franklin, TN - 37064
- 9100A STE 101 Carothers Pkwy - Franklin, TN - 37067
- 1545 Nashville Pike Ste 101 - Gallatin, TN - 37066
- 206 Indian Lake Blvd - Hendersonville, TN - 37075
- 303 New Shackle Island Rd - Hendersonville, TN - 37075
- 5205 Old Hickory Blvd - Hermitage, TN - 37076
- 3028 S Rutherford Blvd - Murfreesboro, TN - 37130
- 833 Memorial Blvd - Murfreesboro, TN - 37129
- 1639 New Salem Highway - Murfreesboro, TN - 37128
- 3250A Memorial Blvd - Murfreesboro, TN - 37129
- 2943 S Church St - Murfreesboro, TN - 37127
- 3031 Medical Center Pkwy- Murfreesboro, TN - 37129
- 326 Harding Pl - Nashville, TN - 37211
- 5101 Harding Rd - Nashville, TN - 37205
- 7201 Highway 70 S - Nashville, TN - 37221
- 400 Charlotte Ave - Nashville, TN - 37219
- 321 5th Ave S - Nashville, TN - 37203
- 400 21st Ave S - Nashville, TN - 37203
- 2036 Rosa L Parks Blvd - Nashville, TN - 37228
- 2310 Elliston Pl - Nashville, TN - 37203
- 1500 21st Ave S STE 1510 - Nashville, TN - 37212
- 847 Briley Pkwy - Nashville, TN - 37217
- 14835 Lebanon Rd - Old Hickory, TN - 37138
- 500 Hickory Hills Blvd - Whites Creek, TN - 37189
The Titans kick off their season Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals at Nissan Stadium.
