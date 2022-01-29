NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The United Way of Greater Nashville and partner agencies held the 18th annual Volunteer Income Tax Assistance free tax prep program Friday.
United States Representative Jim Cooper, along with United Way representatives and local leadership, led the kickoff event at the Westwood Baptist Church Center to announce the beginning of VITA season.
United Way officials said through VITA, IRS-certified tax preparers can provide free tax preparation services to individuals and families who earned $70,000 or less per household in 2021.
The VITA program helps qualifying individuals receive important credits such as the Earned Income Tax Credit or Child Tax Credit that lift millions out of poverty each year United Way officials said.
“The VITA free tax prep program helps thousands of individuals save by keeping their full tax return in their pockets,” said Brian Hassett, President and CEO of United Way of Greater Nashville. “One of United Way’s core focus areas is helping our neighbors keep more of what they earn so that every individual has a chance at a better life—which is why many people across Middle Tennessee depend on our VITA program during tax season. VITA partnerships ensure that our hard-working neighbors are able to use their income for essentials like rent, putting food on the table, childcare and transportation.”
Until April, United Way said they plan to partner to operate 19 VITA sites throughout Middle Tennessee, including five locations in Davidson County.
The locations in Davidson County are:
- Conexión Américas (2195 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN)
- Redeemed Christian Church of God (3221 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN 37211)
- St. Luke's Community House (5601 New York Ave., Nashville, TN 37209)
- Westwood Baptist Church Center (2510 Albion St., Nashville, TN 37208)
- Woodbine Community Center (635 Spence Lane Nashville, TN 37217)
Taxpayers can find their nearest VITA site and more information by clicking here.
