NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The big debacles this holiday season will come from supply chain issues and delivery delays, all leading to higher costs for items and shipping.

As we approach the final days of shopping, you can’t help but wonder if free shipping is a thing of the past.

‘No longer offering free shipping,’ is something online shoppers may be noticing a bit more.

“I’ve seen like my other small business friends you know kind of posting about the struggles with shipping since COVID,” admits Claire Wolfson, owner of Beangoods, a dachshund dog company.

Beangoods is shifting from a flat rate shipping model to a dynamic one, charging based on weight and location.

“We came to the conclusion that we were losing quite a bit of money every month,” Wolfson said.

But the e-commerce business, with clothing and accessories for humans and dogs will still offer free shipping on orders over $75.

Having an incentive to bump up the average order total appears to be the strategy that lots of companies are taking.

Black Friday deals starting now due to supply chain issues With supply chain issues and slower shipping times, it may be harder to get your gifts before the holidays.

Shopping experts are instructing buyers to purchase their items now, if they need to be shipped this holiday season.

“We do anticipate some shipping delays and you do need to be prepared to pay a little bit more,” said Trae Bodge, a smart shopping expert.

Prices are on the rise, not only in the stores but at the post office.

U.S. Postal Service Shipping Deadlines December 17 for First-Class Mail service (greeting cards also) December 17 for First-class packages December 18 for Priority Mail service December 23 for Priority Mail Express service

So what happens to free shipping?

“I haven’t heard of any retailers, that typically offer free shipping, rescinding that offer,” Bodge recounts. “But it would not surprise me, given that the shipping fees are going up, so consumers have to be really creative about how we can save not only on our gifts but also on shipping services as well.”

The question becomes: Will shipping woes take shoppers from their screens, back to brick-and-mortar stores?

Keary Bennett works as a shopper for Shipt, a delivery service app.

“I’m helping people get to stay home,” Bennett said. “I’m buying diapers for somebody today.”

She adds, “It’s pretty cool. I don’t even have to make contact with anybody. I just text them on my phone, I drop it, here’s a picture on your porch.”

Bennett hopes local delivery is the choice of shoppers when buying gifts and avoid shipping.

“Personal opinion, I think they’re going to start reaching out to more individuals who are driving around for things like Shipt or the other, whatever the other ones are,” Bennett thinks.

“It’s going to take some creativity,” Bodge explains. “But if we take some time, I think we can do it.”