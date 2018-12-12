(WSMV)- More than a thousand online stores will offer free shipping on Friday.
December 14th is Free Shipping Day.
A man made the unofficial holiday 10 years ago.
He realized companies could still get mid-December orders shipped in time for Christmas.
The holiday helps stores extend online sales and promote new deals.
Here's a link of places you can save: https://www.freeshippingday.com/
