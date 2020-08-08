NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Health is hosting a free COVID-19 drive-through Saturday afternoon.
This event runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and is open to the public. No appointment is needed.
It will be a drive-through style testing site. You will be asked to remain in your vehicle at all times. No symptoms are necessary to be tested.
HAPPENING TODAY: Free COVID-19 drive-through testing in Nashville!— TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) August 8, 2020
SUCEDIENDO HOY: ¡Pruebas gratuitas de conducción de COVID-19 en Nashville! pic.twitter.com/Zqs1JoxeCf
This will be happening at 2417 Nolensville in Nashville.
