NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Health is hosting a free COVID-19 drive-through Saturday afternoon.

This event runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and is open to the public. No appointment is needed. 

It will be a drive-through style testing site. You will be asked to remain in your vehicle at all times. No symptoms are necessary to be tested.

This will be happening at 2417 Nolensville in Nashville.

