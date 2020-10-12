NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Getting children back to school on the right foot starts with making sure they're healthy, and starting today two Nashville clinics will offer free physicals and immunizations for kids.

Starting Monday and running for the rest of October Connectus Health's Vine Hill and Priest Lake locations will offer the free health services for free.

Your child's visit will also include a free backpack with school supplies.

Appointments are recommended and can be made by calling (615) 292-9770